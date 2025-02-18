– During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker discussed the viral moment from the premiere episode of WWE LFG, where WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley (aka Bully Ray) gets into an argument with Brayden Ray. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

The Undertaker on Bubba Ray Dudley’s approach on WWE LFG: “I think everyone has a pretty good idea of Bubba’s [Bully Ray] mindset and the way he approaches things. You know, this kid, BJ Ray, has a ton of personality. But I think he’s going to outwork himself. I don’t really have a good read on him.”

His thoughts on Brayden Ray: “He’s obviously not on my team, which is probably the best thing that could have happened to him. He’s one of those people who thinks they have all the answers but doesn’t even know one of the questions. He just thinks he’s got this thing figured out — like his personality alone is going to blow people away. But what ends up happening is he rubs people the wrong way. I know he just thinks, ‘I’m going to garner attention, and people are going to notice me.’ But he’s a minnow swimming with sharks, and it’s not pretty.”

New episodes of WWE LFG airs on Sunday on A&E.