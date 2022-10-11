The Undertaker and Michelle McCool Play the Tortilla Challenge

– Former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool posted a video on her Instagram account, showing her and her husband, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, taking part in the Tortilla Challenge. The Tortilla Challenge is a game where people slap each other’s faces with a tortilla while there is water in their mouths.

The participants play a game of rock, paper, scissors. The winner gets to slap the other person with a tortilla while there is water still in their mouth. Michelle McCool wrote in the caption:

“Little late but daughter wanted to do the ‘tortilla challenge,’ which obviously lead to me & @undertaker doing the ‘tortilla challenge,’ which lead to broken tortillas, about 6 mins game-time & a tortilla that became so small, I got most of his big ole bear paw! Could’ve kept water in, but opted to spit it in his face!!! #marriagegoalsright #kidscommentarycracksmeup #yummyfun”

You can check out that clip below: