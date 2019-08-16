The Undertaker Announced For Scotland Comic-Con

– Scotland Comic-Con announced that The Undertaker will be appearing at their event on Sunday, October 13 at the Royal Highland Centre in Edinburg, Scotland.

The Undertaker Experience costs £510.00 and includes a 30 minute meet & greet with Taker “in an intimate group of people in a private area” plus an autograph, a professional photo op, selfie pictures, and full weekend entry into the convention. Individual autographs are going for £103.00 (with a max of 10) while individual photo ops are going for £153.00 (with a max of 10). Fans who have already purchased entry tickets can call the convention to upgrade to the Taker package. The entry tickets are £35.20 for the entire weekend, or £16.50 – £22.00 for adults on Sunday.

A spokesperson for The Undertaker told the Scottish Sun, “He is looking forward to greeting as many followers as possible.”