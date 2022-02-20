The Undertaker Makes Appearance At Bad Bunny Concert In Texas

The Undertaker made a surprise appearance at Bad Bunny’s concert in Dallas on Saturday. The retired WWE star made an appearance during the rapper’s show at the American Airlines Center, with a video of his appearance below.

The Dead Man showed up in the arena on his motorcycle to Kid Rock’s “American Bad Ass” and revved his engine, gave Bunny a salute, and drove away. As noted on Friday, Undertaker was announced as the headliner for the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame class.