wrestling / News
The Undertaker Makes Appearance At Bad Bunny Concert In Texas
February 20, 2022 | Posted by
The Undertaker made a surprise appearance at Bad Bunny’s concert in Dallas on Saturday. The retired WWE star made an appearance during the rapper’s show at the American Airlines Center, with a video of his appearance below.
The Dead Man showed up in the arena on his motorcycle to Kid Rock’s “American Bad Ass” and revved his engine, gave Bunny a salute, and drove away. As noted on Friday, Undertaker was announced as the headliner for the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame class.
Bad Bunny concert or @WrestleMania?? @undertaker just rode into AAC mid-song…which resulted in one of our favorite staredowns of all time. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/59PA9VckvB
— aacenter (@AACenter) February 20, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Note On Two Stars Who Were Planned For WWE Elimination Chamber
- Note On Why Smackdown Tag Team Title Match Didn’t Happen At WWE Elimination Chamber
- Backstage Update on New WWE WrestleMania 38 Match (POSSIBLE SPOILER)
- Tony Khan Says No One Wanted Cody Rhodes To Leave AEW, Adds That He’s Currently Working On ‘Something Massive’