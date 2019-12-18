wrestling / News
The Undertaker Appearing at LAX Fan Fest
December 18, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar and wrestling legend, The Undertaker, has been announced for an appearance at LAX Fan Fest in February. He will be appearing on February 29, 2020. The event will be held at the Hilton Los Angeles Airport. More information and ticket details are available at Gemini Sports Cards.
Don’t miss your chance to meet The Undertaker, this is happening February 29th at the Hilton Los Angeles Airport, don’t get left out of this awesome event!!#laxfanfest #laxfanfest2020 #wrestlingconvention #sportsconvention #psadna #whodoyoucollect #wwe #wweraw #wwesmackdown #WWE pic.twitter.com/A7oOjXMWNI
— LAG Entertainment Group LLC (@LAG_EntGroup) December 18, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jim Cornette Discusses If Vince McMahon Is As Touchy & Ready to Snap As Former WWE Creative Team Members Have Described Him As
- Eric Bischoff on WWE’s Booking of Big Show, Difficulty in Booking Giants, Show’s Athletic Skills
- BIlly Corgan On His DIY Philosophy Toward the NWA, TNA Trying to Be Too Much Like WWE
- Ryback Predicts That Disney and FOX Will Takeover WWE After Vince McMahon, That Triple H Won’t Stick Around