The Undertaker Appearing at LAX Fan Fest

December 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Undertaker Raw 6-3-19

– WWE Superstar and wrestling legend, The Undertaker, has been announced for an appearance at LAX Fan Fest in February. He will be appearing on February 29, 2020. The event will be held at the Hilton Los Angeles Airport. More information and ticket details are available at Gemini Sports Cards.

