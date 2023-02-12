wrestling / News

The Undertaker Appears in Draft Kings Super Bowl Commercial With Kevin Hart

February 12, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Undertaker Farewell Survivor Series WWE Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker is featured in a new Draft Kings Super Bowl LVII commercial alongside actor and comedian Kevin Hart. Tony Hawk and Ludacris also appear in the commercial. You can check out the ad below:

Kevin Hart, The Undertaker, Jeffrey Harris

