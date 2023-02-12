wrestling / News
The Undertaker Appears in Draft Kings Super Bowl Commercial With Kevin Hart
February 12, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker is featured in a new Draft Kings Super Bowl LVII commercial alongside actor and comedian Kevin Hart. Tony Hawk and Ludacris also appear in the commercial. You can check out the ad below:
.@KevinHart4real is an Under taker 😂
Claim your @DKSportsbook FREE BET right now! #DKPartner pic.twitter.com/saRzpyq92P
— Undertaker (@undertaker) February 12, 2023