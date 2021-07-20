The Undertaker Was Reportedly Backstage At WWE RAW, Note On Rhea Ripley’s Status As Babyface

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports that The Undertaker was visiting backstage at this week’s edition of WWE RAW at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Additionally, his wife, former WWE superstar Michelle McCool, was sitting ringside during the show.

WWE honored The Undertaker at last year’s Survivor Series with a “Final Farewell” ceremony.

Johnson also notes that while it’s been noticeable based on recent events in her storyline with Charlotte Flair, WWE has made it clear internally that Rhea Ripley will “100%” be used as a babyface moving forward.

Ripley defeated Flair by disqualification on RAW before offering an assist to Nikki A.S.H., who cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase to become the new RAW Women’s Champion.