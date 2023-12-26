wrestling / News
The Undertaker Believes The WWE Championship Belt Should Be Traditional and Not Custom
On his Six Feet Under podcast (per Fightful), The Undertaker discussed whether he thinks the WWE Title should be traditional or have a custom design that represents whoever is holding the title.
Taker, a four-time WWE Champion, thinks it should be a traditional design instead of catering to the current holder.
Taker said: “No. I’m a traditionalist. I’m old school. Whatever the world title is, that’s what I wanted to represent. As cool as [the custom belt] is, it’s one of the nicest looking belts I’ve seen, I would have wanted one of the traditional belts, unless it was the spinner belt, which was awful. If I had my choice, the spinner belt or [custom belt], I would have gone with the [custom belt]. I always like the traditional championships. Back then, it was more about being the champion than marketing. I’m not opposed to making money. I just think there are certain traditions and things that should be untouched. The championship should be the championship.”