The Undertaker Believes Younger Stars Try to Act Like Wrestlers Instead of Be Wrestlers

In an interview with Collider, The Undertaker spoke about what he believes is the biggest problem with younger stars in the business and what he thinks they could improve on. Undertaker will be teaching new wrestlers in WWE LFG, which premieres on A&E tomorrow. Here are highlights:

On the biggest mistake young wrestlers make when trying to make a name for themselves: “Great, great question. And I talk about this quite a bit with my kids. I think the biggest mistake—and let me just kind of backtrack here a little bit. A lot of times now, we’re getting athletes that are coming from different sports, and not all of them were fans of wrestling. A lot of times, this is just something they think they might be good at, or they want to give it a shot. So I think the biggest mistake a lot of times is when these kids watch our programming, and then they try to go in the ring and act like wrestlers instead of being wrestlers. They try to emulate what they’re seeing, and it comes off disingenuous to the fans and to people who really know the business. It looks staged. You have to be able to dive into something inside of you and bring it out to set yourself apart. That’s probably the hardest thing for new wrestlers to grasp—not to act like a wrestler, but to actually be a wrestler.”

On if ring psychology is the biggest thing they need to learn: “Yeah, that’s exactly it. These guys are going over their matches, and it’s like, “Okay, I’m going to do this, then this, then this,” and then once you add the nerves and pressure of being on the show, they go from zero to fifth gear in an instant. It becomes a track meet instead of a wrestling match. Nothing means anything. You might get a couple of pops for athleticism, but they haven’t grasped the idea of letting things breathe. Why should I let this moment settle in? Why should I take a step back and let everyone absorb what just happened? If I’m a heel, why wouldn’t I just stick my thumb in my opponent’s eye instead of jumping off the top rope for a crazy move? They’re so athletic, and they want that instant reaction, but they don’t trust themselves enough yet to slow down and let the story develop.”

On why GUNTHER is the best wrestler today: “It’s not about the least amount of effort—it’s about not doing things that aren’t necessary. I don’t usually do this, but if you want a masterclass in psychology, in storytelling, in what wrestling is supposed to be, go watch WrestleMania 25—Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker. That match is the closest to perfect I’ve ever been. And despite the dive where I almost killed myself, that match still holds up. The psychology, the pacing, the storytelling—it’s all there. There are so many others. Eddie Guerrero was a master. He could work any style and tell a compelling story. And I’m glad you brought up Gunther because he’s my guy. Gunther could have worked 10 years ago, 20 years ago—hell, even 30 years ago—and he still would’ve been successful. He doesn’t waste movement. Everything he does means something. And you’re going to see that on LFG. He brings that same energy to the show, to the point where even the coaches are affected by it. That’s what makes him so special.”