wrestling / News
The Undertaker, Bray Wyatt and Bayley Set For Special Sunday Episode of The Bump
May 6, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has announced that The Undertaker, Bray Wyatt and Bayley will all be guests on a special Sunday episode of The Bump. The episode will stream at 10:30 AM ET on Youtube Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Twitch, the same day as Money in the Bank.
Meanwhile, Kevin Nash will be the guest for next Wednesday’s episode.
🚨The #Undertaker joins us THIS SUNDAY for a special #MITB edition of #WWETheBump! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/bTFEmeHkfh
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) May 6, 2020
.@itsBayleyWWE and @WWEBrayWyatt will be with us THIS SUNDAY on #WWETheBump!#MITB pic.twitter.com/vi8fHX7KEZ
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) May 6, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Jim Cornette Doesn’t Want to Manage The Revival in AEW, Says He’s Not Interested in a Long-Term Role Anywhere
- Video Reveals Bride of Frankenstein Mask That Was Created for Erick Rowan to Use At WrestleMania 32 But Not Used, Rowan Responds
- Eric Bischoff Says James Storm Didn’t Like Putting Other Talent Over, Recalls Backstage Story Where Storm Didn’t Want to Confront Scott Steiner
- WWE Reportedly Bringing Star Back Due To Lower Ratings (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)