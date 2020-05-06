wrestling / News

The Undertaker, Bray Wyatt and Bayley Set For Special Sunday Episode of The Bump

May 6, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Undertaker The Bump

WWE has announced that The Undertaker, Bray Wyatt and Bayley will all be guests on a special Sunday episode of The Bump. The episode will stream at 10:30 AM ET on Youtube Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Twitch, the same day as Money in the Bank.

Meanwhile, Kevin Nash will be the guest for next Wednesday’s episode.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bayley, Bray Wyatt, The Bump, The Undertaker, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading