The Undertaker Says Bray Wyatt Is The New Next-Level Guy, Talks Collaboration With Snoop Dogg

The Undertaker spoke with Snoop Dogg promoting their new collaboration for a conversation and labeled Bray Wyatt as the new guy that can take things to the next level. Taker and Snoop are teaming on a new clothing line that released late last month and discussed working together, The Fiend’s ability to be the new next-level guy and more in an Instagram video chat. You can see highlights and the full video below:

On his collaboration with Snoop: “As crazy as it sounds, it makes a lot of sense that two figures so relevant in pop culture have these anniversaries coinciding with each other. I couldn’t be more happy to be doing this with Snoop. Obviously, everybody knows, everything Snoop does turns to gold anyway, and then half of that turns platinum. So, I think it’s really cool, and just adds another layer to each of our legacies in the entertainment world.”

On who he thinks could take wrestling to the next level: “Man, I tell you what. And it has nothing to do with gimmicks or anything like that, but I really enjoy what The Fiend is doing, man. He’s like that 1990 Undertaker, he’s catching everybody off-guard, and doing stuff that people aren’t used to seeing. And what he’s doing is real savvy, too. It’s deep, and thought-provoking. And if you can do that, I mean everybody can wrestle. But you’ve gotta be able to captivate people’s imagination. You’ve gotta have them invested in what you’re doing. And you know, if you don’t have that, you just going out there tearing your body up and you ain’t gonna be there long. But I’m real excited about what he’s doing, and I think he’s that next-level guy.”

