wrestling / News
The Undertaker Wants Bray Wyatt To Stay In Wrestling Business
April 11, 2022 | Posted by
The Undertaker is aware that Bray Wyatt remains a free agent and he hopes that changes soon. Wyatt was released from his WWE contract back in July 2021. During the Superstore Axxess during WrestleMania Weekend, The Undertaker said he hopes to see Wyatt wrestle for someone again (h/t Wrestling Inc).
“I hope things get worked out with him somewhere,” Undertaker said earlier this month. “He is a phenomenal talent and I think he has a lot to offer this industry. So, I want to wish the best for him. Hopefully, at some point, he comes home.”
The Undertaker at Wrestlemania Axxess talking about Bray Wyatt 😭 pic.twitter.com/LRDKc4yaYY
— C Wrestling (@CWrestlingUK) April 10, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On Ric Flair Having Self-Doubt For Undertaker Match At WrestleMania X8, Reaction To The Match
- Adam Scherr Claims Tony Khan Has Forbid AEW Talent From Working CYN Shows
- Carmella & Corey Graves’ Wedding, Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley in WM Gear, Mandy Rose, Top This Week’s Superstar Instagram Photos
- Bron Breakker on Getting Critiqued by His Father, The Steiner Brothers Receiving a HOF Induction