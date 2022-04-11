The Undertaker Wants Bray Wyatt To Stay In Wrestling Business

The Undertaker is aware that Bray Wyatt remains a free agent and he hopes that changes soon. Wyatt was released from his WWE contract back in July 2021. During the Superstore Axxess during WrestleMania Weekend, The Undertaker said he hopes to see Wyatt wrestle for someone again (h/t Wrestling Inc).

“I hope things get worked out with him somewhere,” Undertaker said earlier this month. “He is a phenomenal talent and I think he has a lot to offer this industry. So, I want to wish the best for him. Hopefully, at some point, he comes home.”