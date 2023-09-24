wrestling / News

The Undertaker Bringing 1 deadMan Show to Perth, Australia

September 24, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Undertaker, Biography: WWE Legends Image Credit: WWE

– The Undertaker is bringing his 1 deadMAN Show to Perth, Australia for WWE’s trip to the region for Elimination Chamber: Perth. You can check out WWE’s announcement below.

More details on The Undertaker’s show will be revealed later on. Fans can register for a ticket presales for the upcoming Australia tour HERE.

