wrestling / News
The Undertaker Bringing 1 deadMan Show to Perth, Australia
September 24, 2023 | Posted by
– The Undertaker is bringing his 1 deadMAN Show to Perth, Australia for WWE’s trip to the region for Elimination Chamber: Perth. You can check out WWE’s announcement below.
More details on The Undertaker’s show will be revealed later on. Fans can register for a ticket presales for the upcoming Australia tour HERE.
PERTH…
The @undertaker will bring his 1 deadMAN SHOW to @WestAustralia this February ahead of Elimination Chamber: Perth at @optusstadium! #WWEChamber
Stay tuned for more details, and register for an exclusive presale opportunity ➡️ https://t.co/PSfCcf6VE6 pic.twitter.com/Hosx5kbyuM
— WWE (@WWE) September 23, 2023