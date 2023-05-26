The Undertaker Bringing 1deadMAN SHOW To The UK In July

WWE has announced that The Undertaker will bring his 1deadMAN SHOW to the UK for a series of shows on July 1-4. The tour hits London, Wolverhampton, Manchester and Glasgow. The announcement reads:

STAMFORD, Conn., May 26, 2023 – WWE today announced that the critically acclaimed UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will return to the UK this July debuting in London, Wolverhampton, Manchester and Glasgow ahead of Money In The Bank.

UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will feature “The Phenom” in an intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe in attendance. Since its premiere, the show has sold out venues in Nashville, Philadelphia, Boston, San Antonio, Montreal, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Cardiff.

UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW heads to the following UK cities this July:

Saturday, July 1, 2023 – Indigo at The O2, London

Sunday, July 2, 2023 – The Civic at The Halls, Wolverhampton

Monday, July 3, 2023 – Albert Hall, Manchester

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

Tickets for UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW are available on presale this Wednesday, May 31 at 10 a.m. BST exclusively to O2 customers and WWE fans who sign up at https://www.wwe.com/undertaker-uk-tour-2023. General tickets are available next Friday, June 2 at 10 a.m. BST from AEGpresents.co.uk

A limited number of VIP tickets, which includes premier seating and a meet-and-greet with The Undertaker, will also be available for each show.

The O2 in London hosts two nights of WWE action with SmackDown live on Friday, June 30, followed by Money In The Bank the next night on Saturday, July 1. This marks the first time ever that SmackDown will broadcast live and in primetime from the UK at 8pm local. Money In The Bank marks the first WWE Premium Live Event to be held in London in over two decades.