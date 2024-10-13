The Undertaker Thinks Brock Lesnar Could Take Gunther To The Next Level

On the latest episode of Six Feet Under, The Undertaker talked about WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, the match he wants to see the top WWE star work and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On wishing he could’ve wrestled Gunther: “I told him that the other day I saw him… it’s been a couple of a few weeks now when I saw him in Austin. I said, ‘Man, I would have drawn a lot of money with you.’ And he was very gracious. And it’s like, ‘Thank you.’ He was very gracious and thanked me. And I told him, I said, ‘You’re my guy.’ He goes, ‘I hear–‘ You know, he’s got his accident. He goes, ‘I hear you’ve said really nice things about me.’ I said, ‘Yeah, don’t screw it up.’”

On potential Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther match: “Yep, it would propel Gunther to even another level to work a program with Brock. To the heights that I think Brock could bring him to would be — make him untouchable. Because he already has — he has his own style, he has his own pace, and everything else. But to work with somebody a beast like Brock would push him to levels that I’m not sure there’s anybody on the roster right now that does that.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Six Feet Under an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.