The Undertaker on Calling Out Brock Lesnar at UFC 121, If Lesnar Knew He Was Going To Be There, Says He Felt Bad Dana White Didn’t Know

During an appearance on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show for ESPN, The Undertaker talked about his famous call-out of Brock Lesnar at UFC 121 and who knew it was happening beforehand. The Dead Man appeared at the 2010 UFC PPV where Lesnar was facing Cain Velasquez, and was doing an interview with Helwani after Lesnar had lost the fight. As Lesnar walked by, Taker looked at him and said “Do you want to do this?” and described it as a “personal thing” when asked about the call-out by Helwani at the time.

Talking with Helwani now a decade later, Taker said that Lesnar knew he was going to be there but didn’t know what he was going to do. He added that Dana White had no idea and that he felt bad because he thought it had been discussed between White and Vince McMahon. The two would of course eventually meet in the ring, but not until WrestleMania 30 four years later where Lesnar broke The Streak. Highlights and the full video are below:

On calling out Lesnar at UFC 121: “I was there to pick a fight. Yeah. I was there, I was sent there personally to pick a fight. And you know, I was unaware that Dana had no clue what was going to happen, which I felt horrible about you know, after the fact. I thought there had been some kind of discussion between him and Vince. But it’s like, at that time Brock was so hot in the MMA world, so obviously it’s like, ‘You know what? Why not try it?’ And there was no personal animosity, really. But it was — it was basically me saying, ‘All right, you left our world, I’m-a come into your world and I’m-a going to call you out.’ And that was it, and obviously it was a huge media storm.”

On whether he was seeking an MMA fight or wrestling match: “A wrestling fight. I was trying to get him back in my world. I’m pretty gutsy, but my days of getting in the Octagon are far past me. I mean, I am smart enough to realize that. But I thought, if I could get somebody who — obviously, there was such a history there because of his run with WWE and his success with UFC. I thought, ‘This is huge if I can make it happen.’ So that’s what it was all about.”

On if Lesnar knew he was going to be there: “Yeah, he knew I was going to be there. I don’t know that he knew, you know, I don’t know how much he knew about what I was going to do. And it worked out, because where I was at, you know, he could have went another way. He could have went back, you know, so I got really lucky that he came by us, you know? And actually if you watch back, Michelle, my wife who was with me, kind of nudged me and like, ‘Here he comes.’ Because I don’t even know that I would have done the interview if I had been in the right spot. You know what I mean? And it worked out perfectly for you, it worked out perfectly for me. Because he came right by me. And I was like, ‘You wanna do this?’ And there it was, man … I was hoping I was in the right place at the right time, and everything lined up, man.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.