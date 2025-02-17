The Undertaker Believes CM Punk Deserves A Farewell Tour Like John Cena

In an interview with SHAK Wrestling (via Fightful), The Undertaker spoke about wrestlers getting farewell tours, like John Cena, and why he thinks CM Punk is deserving of one. Cena’s tour will end at the end of 2025.

Undertaker said: “I would say Punk would probably be one of those. I don’t know how long Heyman plans on hanging around, but, I mean, he has done enough for enough talent that I think he should be in there. I mean, I don’t know who else is out there that may be retiring anytime soon. If Randy wraps it up, Randy definitely deserves that. I mean, he’s had a pretty storied career, and I’d like to see guys like that — you definitely want to see them get their get their flowers and say their goodbyes.“