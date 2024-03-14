– During a recent Six Feet Under Q&A session, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker discussed coming to grips with retirement, noting how there won’t be one more match. That said, he did joke if Sting hadn’t just retired from wrestling, he’d have wanted to face him. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

The Undertaker on coming to grips with retirement: “It’s still tough for me. I’m still coming to grips with it. I may or may not have said to my wife recently that I was going to make a comeback. Fortunately, I think I’ve talked myself out of that. No, there’s not one more match. I just got back from Australia. I was tired and I knew I had a lot of stuff coming up and that was me just feeling comfortable saying it.”

Undertaker jokes he’d have one more match if Sting hadn’t just retired: “That’s the only thing I do know. Don’t expect it. There’s not going to be one more match. Don’t even start. Well, I mean, if Sting hadn’t retired, maybe. He ruined the whole thing. I got new knees and he went and had to go and retire… Oh my gosh, we’re going to get so much heat for that.”

Sting and The Undertaker is a long-desired fantasy dream match that never materialized, even when Sting was signed to WWE from 2014 to 2016. Sting recently retired for his in-ring career following his last match at AEW Revolution earlier this month. He and tag team partner Darby Allin beat The Young Bucks in the main event.