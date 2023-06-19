The Undertaker Comments on Shawn Michaels’ 35 Years in WWE

In a post on Twitter, The Undertaker commented on Shawn Michaels’ 35 years in WWE, as he made his debut in 1988. Michaels previously tweeted about it yesterday.

Michaels wrote: “35 years ago, I entered @WWE as The Heartbreak Kid and what a ride it’s been! Thank you to WWE for giving me an opportunity of a lifetime and to the incredible WWE Universe for your unending support! You’re the reason I’ve still got that sweet chin music after all these years!”

Undertaker added: “Throughout my career, if I had to pick one person to share the ring with, without hesitation it would be @ShawnMichaels! He is one of the greatest to ever lace up a pair of wrestling boots! Congrats on 35 years with @WWE, you have earned all the accolades bestowed upon you!”

