The Undertaker Compares AJ Styles To Shawn Michaels, Says AJ ‘Checks All The Boxes’

In the latest episode of Six Feet Under (via Fightful), The Undertaker compared AJ Styles to Shawn Michaels and spoke very highly of the Phenomenal One, noting that he ‘checks all the boxes.’ Styles was Undertaker’s last opponent, as they had a Boneyard match in 2020.

He said: “[AJ Styles] checks all the boxes. I don’t know if there will ever be another Shawn Michaels. I put a disclaimer on it, but AJ Styles can work with anybody. He can make anybody look like a million bucks and still be able to you know — AJ is not a big guy, but has the ability to work with anybody and make it believable, make it solid. That doesn’t make AJ Shawn Michaels, but those are the two guys that have the generation’s [highest] work level. That’s my opinion, I’m sure somebody else will have a different opinion. That’s kind of the reason why the whole Boneyard match happened is because I didn’t get a chance to work with AJ and that lured me. I really do [hold him in such high regard] as a human being and as a performer.”

He also commented on a potential dream match between Styles and Michaels, adding: “Yeah, they would have torn the place down. That match would have been — I have no doubts in my mind that that’s a five-star match.“