– During a recent edition of his Six Feet Under, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker complimented on how smartly Sting was booked throughout his AEW run heading into his retirement at AEW Revolution. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

The Undertaker on how smartly Sting was booked in AEW: “The smart thing that he did. He was booked judiciously. He wasn’t put in situations where he may have got exposed and not be able to keep up with the younger talent. It was probably him because you have to understand your limitations. A lot of times, people will get caught up in the moment, ‘Let’s put Sting in the ring with such and such.’ I’m just talking about AEW. There would have been tons of singles matches for him, but he took Darby Allin; there was chemistry there, and Sting was in a big brother-type role. Father time has never lost. He’s undefeated. I’m not saying any disparaging about Sting, it is what it is.”

On how he wishes he could still be in the ring: “In my heart and my mind, if I could, I would still be in the ring, but I had to come to the cold, hard facts that what my mind, eyes, and what my heart feels, my body wants no part of. It wants no part of it and it doesn’t allow me to do what I want to do. Could I go out there on my sweat equity? Hell yeah, I could. I’m not patting myself on the back, but I don’t think there is anybody in the business that can throw a punch like I can throw a punch. I can chokeslam. I’m not messing up my brand new knees with a tombstone, but I can walk out there and smoke and mirror it, and make people feel like they saw something. That’s just not right. People pay too much money to be entertained properly.”