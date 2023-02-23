The Undertaker Recalls Confronting Brock Lesnar At UFC 121, Says Dana White Didn’t Know It Was Happening

The Undertaker infamously had a staredown with Brock Lesnar at UFC 121, and the Dead Man says Dana White didn’t end up in the loop for it. Taker was in the audience for the 2010 UFC PPV and the intent was to kick off a storyline that could have paid off at a PPV, but Lesnar didn’t end up returning to WWE for two years after that. The WWE Hall of Famer appeared on Hawk vs. Wolf and noted that while he, Lesnar and Vince McMahon knew the confrontation was happening ahead of time, Dana White didn’t.

On confronting Lesnar at the PPV: “No, I was I was strictly there to to pick a fight. But pick a fight on our format [wrestling], not his format [MMA]. And it took — I don’t know, we did that and then nothing happened… not until years later.”

On White being unaware it was happening: “Unbeknownst to Vince or myself, Dana had no clue what was going on. Yeah, and we weren’t aware of the fact that Dana did not know that I was going to do that. And he was not happy. Yeah, he was not happy that some guy from the WWE is challenging his biggest draw. And yeah, but we thought he was on board with it.”

On the match not happening until WrestleMania 30: “It probably could have been [a win-win for everyone]. But again, it didn’t happen for years. I mean it was years later before he got out, he left UFC and then came back to the WWE. So we jumped the gun a little bit on the timing, but it was a buzz in the MMA community.”

On if he would have joined MMA at that time: “Oh no. It was too late in the game for me to switch over and and train for an MMA fight.”

