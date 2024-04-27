The Undertaker Details WWE’s Recruiting Strategies From Indies & Football Combines

– During a recent edition of Six Feet Under, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker discussed WWE’s recent recruiting strategies. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

The Undertaker on how WWE recruits talents: “There is a quota of guys they take from independents, but I’m pretty sure the objective now is to hit these NFL Combines, the Big 12 Combines, and get those type athletes, and they do have open workouts, too, they had one in Australia when we were over there a month or so ago [for Elimination Chamber: Perth]. It’s a lot different. It’s another layer of the evolution of the product and the athletes.”

On the players at the Big 12 Combine: “Holy crap. That Big 12 combine I went to, man … when I played high school, we didn’t have running backs, wide receivers running 4.5 [second] 40 [yard dashes] and these guys are 300-pound, 6-foot-6, just motoring.”