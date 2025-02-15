The Undertaker Discusses the Potential of Jacob Fatu

– During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker shared his thoughts on rising WWE Superstar Jacob Fatu. The Undertaker thinsk Fatu has barely scratched the surface of his potential.

The Undertaker said on Fatu (via Fightful), “Jacob, he hasn’t even scratched the surface. I love watching Jacob. I mean, he’s got that thing. He’s got ‘it.'” The Phenom continued, “When he’s on TV, you want to see what he’s doing. So again, he is another one that just scratched the surface to where he has the potential to go.”

Jacob Fatu was in action on last night’s WWE SmackDown. He competed in a losing effort in a Triple Threat Match against Damian Priest and Braun Strowman. Priest won the match to secure a spot in the Elimination Chamber at next month’s premium live event.