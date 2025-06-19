The Undertaker Reflects On The Women’s Evolution In WWE

On the latest episode of Six Feet Under, The Undertaker talked about the growth of the WWE women’s division, acknowledging Michelle McCool’s era’s role and expressing his pride in the current generation’s success. You can check out some highlights below:

On women’s wrestling: “I was there for all of it, I guess. I just didn’t know it. The limited amount of opportunity and time that the women’s division was shown is — it’s pretty remarkable when you get to where the women’s division is now. Do you guys feel like Natalya and yourself and, you know, Melina and Beth? I mean, y’all really played an integral role. And I don’t think you get — I don’t I don’t think you guys get enough credit.”

On the progress made: “I look at things — like when I the schedule now and the amount of money the guys make, and all the opportunities. I know that came off the sweat of my generation’s brow and the ones before that. I’m really happy for the growth and evolution of the product and how the guys are treated… I was like, ‘Wow, that is really crazy to be doing so well.’ And their schedule is so much better than it used to be, and you can take time off, you can have a baby. Obviously it’s a new era, a new generation. But I think you have to have a sense of pride in the dues that you guys paid to get to this point where — I mean, I know at WrestleMania, when we watched that triple threat. It was really good. You know how critical I am and such a synic. But they had me captivated.”

