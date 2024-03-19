– During a recent Six Feet Under Q&A session, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker discussed a fantasy dream matchup with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Sting that never materialized. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

The Undertaker on a matchup with Sting: “That would have been huge box office. It just didn’t work out. He had a short run in WWE and Vince [Vince McMahon] didn’t want it. For whatever reason, I don’t know what it was. He just didn’t feel it. Everybody else was like, ‘People have been clamoring for this match for quite a few years.’ A year or two into that character change, people were already sending me artwork with the billboard or poster. It just never worked out.”

On the match not likely living up to expectations: “Then, when he got there, the match would have been good, but I don’t think it would have lived up to the expectations that people have for it. People always think about things in a certain sense. I think they thought in their mind of Undertaker 2007-2008 vs. Sting. It was later on than that. I can say, I was way on the backside of what I was going to do when he got there.”

Sting recently retired earlier this month, wrestling his last match at AEW Revolution. He and tag team partner Darby Allin defended their AEW Tag Team Titles against The Young Bucks in the main event.