The Undertaker, Drew McIntyre, Stephanie, More React to Kane WWE Hall of Fame Announcement

March 24, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As previously reported, Kane was announced as a WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021 inductee earlier today. A number of WWE Superstars, veterans, Hall of Famers, and professionals from around the industry are sharing in their praise and congratulations to Kane (aka Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs) on the prestigious honor.

Kane’s onscreen brother, former WWE Superstar The Undertaker, said on the news, “@KaneWWE has been a brother to me on and off screen for over 25 years. Hardworking, loyal, and dedicated I was honored to be the one to announce he is the newest member of the #WWEHOF Class of 2021! #BrothersofDestruction.”

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon even referenced the infamous Katie Vick angle. She stated, “Congratulations to one of the most unique characters & individuals I have ever known, @KaneWWE. A man w/ unparalleled intellect, whose heart is as big as his body. Welcome to the #WWEHOF Class of 2021! #YouDeserveIt (Don’t worry, we all know you had nothing to do w Katie Vick!”

Former WWE World champion Drew McIntyre wrote, “I worked with @KaneWWE back in the day, now proud to call him a friend. He’s one of the most selfless men I’ve shared a locker room with, a true leader with a great family. Couldn’t be happier for him.”

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus tweeted, “I couldn’t be happier for Glenn! He has been a constant in WWE performing at the highest level, entertaining fans and delivering for years … so happy to see him get the nod this year! Congrats my friend! @GlennJacobsTN #WWEHOF”

