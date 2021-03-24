The Undertaker, Drew McIntyre, Stephanie, More React to Kane WWE Hall of Fame Announcement

– As previously reported, Kane was announced as a WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021 inductee earlier today. A number of WWE Superstars, veterans, Hall of Famers, and professionals from around the industry are sharing in their praise and congratulations to Kane (aka Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs) on the prestigious honor.

Kane’s onscreen brother, former WWE Superstar The Undertaker, said on the news, “@KaneWWE has been a brother to me on and off screen for over 25 years. Hardworking, loyal, and dedicated I was honored to be the one to announce he is the newest member of the #WWEHOF Class of 2021! #BrothersofDestruction.”

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon even referenced the infamous Katie Vick angle. She stated, “Congratulations to one of the most unique characters & individuals I have ever known, @KaneWWE. A man w/ unparalleled intellect, whose heart is as big as his body. Welcome to the #WWEHOF Class of 2021! #YouDeserveIt (Don’t worry, we all know you had nothing to do w Katie Vick!”

Former WWE World champion Drew McIntyre wrote, “I worked with @KaneWWE back in the day, now proud to call him a friend. He’s one of the most selfless men I’ve shared a locker room with, a true leader with a great family. Couldn’t be happier for him.”

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus tweeted, “I couldn’t be happier for Glenn! He has been a constant in WWE performing at the highest level, entertaining fans and delivering for years … so happy to see him get the nod this year! Congrats my friend! @GlennJacobsTN #WWEHOF”

You can view their tweets reacting to the news below:

I worked with @KaneWWE back in the day, now proud to call him a friend. He's one of the most selfless men I've shared a locker room with, a true leader with a great family. Couldn’t be happier for him https://t.co/tuByxb2DH6 — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 24, 2021

Thank you. That means a lot! Continued success to you and keep up your great work! — Kane (@KaneWWE) March 24, 2021

.@KaneWWE has been a brother to me on and off screen for over 25 years. Hardworking, loyal, and dedicated I was honored to be the one to announce he is the newest member of the #WWEHOF Class of 2021! #BrothersofDestruction https://t.co/lNMDLJaa6v — Undertaker (@undertaker) March 24, 2021

Congratulations to one of the most unique characters & individuals I have ever known, @KaneWWE. A man w/ unparalleled intellect, whose heart is as big as his body. Welcome to the #WWEHOF Class of 2021! #YouDeserveIt (Don’t worry, we all know you had nothing to do w Katie Vick!😳) https://t.co/t5zaggPiT0 — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) March 24, 2021

Thank you!! — Kane (@KaneWWE) March 24, 2021

One of my fav @WWETheBump moments ever. Congrats @KaneWWE and thanks @undertaker for helping us make this moment happen. All the feels! When it’s Taker’s turn, can we call them Brothers of Induction? 🤔 https://t.co/S95lXfeBeV — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) March 24, 2021

I couldn’t be happier for Glenn! He has been a constant in WWE performing at the highest level, entertaining fans and delivering for years … so happy to see him get the nod this year! Congrats my friend! @GlennJacobsTN #WWEHOF https://t.co/2UFeoUAwwz — Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) March 24, 2021

So happy to see this! @KaneWWE is so deserving to go into @wwe HOF. A great guy. It’s a long way and time from us being the ‘Zwei meter un Zwei’ rage team in Bremen for Otto. https://t.co/uoiAfQXMim pic.twitter.com/t4B8UuxDOs — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) March 24, 2021

I can confirm without hesitation that @KaneWWE and @GlennJacobsTN are 100% class and total HOF’ers. Congrats my friend!!!!! Fully earned, fully deserved. https://t.co/kc0jPBxHNp — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) March 24, 2021

So happy for @KaneWWE on being the next inductee into the #WWEHOF. One of the good guys in this business! I tried to find a nice picture of us on google, but these are what I found. Lol. Congrats Big Glenn! @GlennJacobsTN pic.twitter.com/MRH5QYnMaq — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) March 24, 2021

Haha, yeah, sorry, bro. Nothing personal. Thank you! — Kane (@KaneWWE) March 24, 2021