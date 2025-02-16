– During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker shared his thoughts on John Cena and his 2025 farewell tour ahead of his upcoming retirement from in-ring competition. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

The Undertaker on John Cena’s farewell tour: “I think it’s great that they’re doing this tour the way they are. I don’t think everybody deserves that. I think Cena definitely does because of the workhorse that he was for so long. I think it’s great because people will have an opportunity to know where he’s going to be and you’re going to get one last opportunity maybe to see him live.”

On how this could be the prototype for how other wrestlers end their careers: “I think that’s pretty cool. I think John gets to get his flowers the way he should. I think this might be the prototype for certain wrestlers to do their swan song and leave.”

John Cena kicked off his retirement tour earlier this year. It’s set to run through December 2025, where he will wrestle his last match.