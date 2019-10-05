The Undertaker Explains Why He Didn’t Appear On Smackdown

The Undertaker was one of the various legends that was advertised to appear on Friday Night Smackdown last night, and he even appeared in the opening video. However, the Dead Man himself did not make an appearance on the show itself. On his Instagram yesterday, Undertaker promoted the show’s 20th anniversary and in the comments, a fan asked why he didn’t appear. The Undertaker replied that he was told he wasn’t needed. You can see the Instagram post, as well as a screenshot of his reply, below.

