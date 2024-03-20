The Undertaker Is A Fan of GUNTHER, Says The Sky’s The Limit For Him

In the latest episode of Six Feet Under (via Wrestling Inc), The Undertaker praised WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER and said that the sky is the limit for the Austrian star.

He said: “I really like him. I think the sky’s the limit for him. I think he’s a little bit of a throwback to a different era, but has the ability to work and tell stories. I mean he just had that match with Dom [Mysterio] which is tough, a heel versus a heel is a tough match when somebody doesn’t turn. He kept Dominik a heel and he kept himself a heel, and I’m really, really high on him. But, yeah, we would probably fistfight about two chops in.“