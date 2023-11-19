– During a recent interview on his Six Feet Under podcast, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker discussed pulling the curtain back on his career by doing the interview circuit with his retirement and his 1 Deadman Show. The Undertaker often maintained kayfabe for his character throughout his career. He stated the following on the subject (via Fightful):

“There are people out there that are still mad at me. There are a ton of people that love the fact that I’m talking and doing the 1 Deadman Show and Six Feet Under, but there are still a large group of people that are really upset with me because I don’t talk about taking souls and I’ve kind of opened up, to the point where people have accused me of ruining their childhood.”

The Undertaker said farewell to the WWE Universe as his character at Survivor Series 2020. He was later inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2022.