The Undertaker Featured in Krash Magazine

– WWE announced that The Undertaker has a new interview out in Krash Magazine highlighting the WWE Network limited docuseries, Undertaker: The Last Ride. You can check out some images of the feature below:

Check out The @undertaker's interview with Krash Magazine highlighting the hit docuseries #TheLastRide on @WWENetwork. pic.twitter.com/YDSGzEYFeN — WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) July 7, 2020