The Undertaker Featured in Krash Magazine
July 8, 2020
– WWE announced that The Undertaker has a new interview out in Krash Magazine highlighting the WWE Network limited docuseries, Undertaker: The Last Ride. You can check out some images of the feature below:
Check out The @undertaker's interview with Krash Magazine highlighting the hit docuseries #TheLastRide on @WWENetwork. pic.twitter.com/YDSGzEYFeN
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) July 7, 2020
