– During a recent edition of his Six Feet Under, The Undertaker discussed his WrestleMania 40 experience and being around The Rock over the weekend. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“It was fun, it just was. It was like a little flashback. All my dealings with him, that night, he was so gracious. I just sensed he was happy being involved in that again. Obviously, he’s probably the biggest movie star out there. You could tell he was in his element and he was so kind and gracious to everybody. It was good to see. Overall, what a great week.”

During the main event of WrestleMania 40: Night 2, The Undertaker appeared, delivering a chokeslam to The Rock after he interfered in Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns.