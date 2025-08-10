The Undertaker & Gunther Debate Current WWE Product, Whether Talent Still Cares

On the latest episode of Six Feet Under, The Undertaker offered a critique of the current WWE product. You can check out some highlights below:

The Undertaker: “For somebody as established now that you are. You’re — again, one of the top heels in the company, but you were here at the PC putting in reps. That right there made — it did my soul good. Because I don’t think people care enough anymore. And I don’t put you on the spot, but I’m just gonna give you my perspective, that it’s starting to show. It’s starting to show in the product. I don’t know if it’s the lack of reps or complacency, or what it is. But the little small things are really starting to become big things, because it’s just not real sharp.”

GUNTHER: “I feel like it’s like sometimes right now, we’re in a spot where it’s maybe a little bit tricky for the younger guys that just came to the main roster, and maybe they did a year or two in NXT. And then yeah, we didn’t really do much live events anymore. So I feel like it’s hard for them to get reps in.

“Because that’s the thing is like, training in the ring is one thing, but having a match is like the best exercise you can really do. That’s why you — usually before when you start [in WWE], you try to wrestle wherever you can. Doesn’t matter, flea market or whatever it is. I think this business changed so much in the last years, and it will find will need some time of adaption.”

