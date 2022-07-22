The Undertaker Reflects On How WWE Raw ‘Revolutionized’ Wrestling

The Undertaker was a part of WWE Raw’s first episode in 1993, and he talked about the moment while at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday. As noted, Undertaker made a surprise appearance at the WWE Mattel panel at the convention and YouTuber Live In The Moment has video of the panel, during which Taker talks about the January 11, 1993 episode and how it “revolutionize[d] the wrestling business.”

“We were excited that we were going to be live and all that, but we had no idea that this was about to revolutionize the wrestling business,” the WWE Hall of Famer said (per Fightful). “At that point, we would do three weeks of TV, three days in a row, then we’d be out touring. At that point, let me see if I can be politically correct, all we worked was extras. They used to be called jobbers. If you’re an ex-jobber, don’t be woke and cancel me. You can’t, but go head [laughs]. That’s how we did business.”

He continued, “Then, Monday Night Raw comes along and we’re going to be live every Monday night and it really did change the scope of the wrestling business. You would have Undertaker vs. somebody else in an enhancement match. Now you have top guys going against top guys every Monday night because you have to have ratings. If you were to keep a live show, you had to put the best out there that you could. Probably one of the greatest things to happen to wrestling in the modern era was going live with Monday Night Raw,” he said.

Undertaker officially retired at Survivor Series 2020 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year at WrestleMania 38.