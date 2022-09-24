The Undertaker On The Importance Of Entrance Music, How His Music ‘Made Perfect Sense’

The Undertaker has one of the most iconic entrances in wrestling history, and he recently discussed the importance of entrance music. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with ESPN for a new piece on baseball closers coming out to entrance music, and you can see some highlights below:

On the importance of entrance music: “Most people don’t realize that the entrance is part of the match. It really is. It sets the whole table for what you’re about to do in the ring and what’s going to happen from that point forward. When that bong went off, that was go time.”

On his own entrance music: “Everything with the Undertaker made perfect sense. The music fit the character. That’s the key element of it. The end is at hand for whoever’s going to be standing in that ring waiting for me to come down. That was the mindset behind the bong. And the music was just doom and gloom. You knew what was coming.”