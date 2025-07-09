The Undertaker Wants Jason Momoa To Play Him In A Biopic

During an interview with Ken Anderson for The Mic Check (via Fightful), The Undertaker revealed that he would like Jason Momoa to play him in a potential biopic. Undertaker had specific guidelines and Momoa fit the bill.

He said: “Oh, man. They’d have to be tall, extremely good looking. I don’t know, man. I need somebody with a little bit more edge to him… Jason Momoa? All tatted up too.”

He also suggested Chris Hemsworth, then dismissed it when he found out Hemsworth was up for the role of Hulk Hogan in another movie.