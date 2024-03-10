– During a recent edition of Six Feet Under, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker discussed working with Jake The Snake Roberts earlier in his career. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

The Undertaker on learning from Jake Roberts in WWE: “I was already traveling with Jake and the amount of knowledge of the business and why he did things and how he did things, I learned so much. I learned a lot of bad habits from Jake … but the knowledge that he spit traveling up and down the road, wow. He was honestly a wrestling genius in everything that he did.”

On when the match really starts: “He goes, ‘Your match starts as soon as you walk through that curtain. It doesn’t start at ding ding ding, the match starts as soon as you come out of Gorilla Position.'”

The Undertaker and Jake Roberts would later face one another in the ring at WrestleMania 8, where The Undertaker defeated Roberts.