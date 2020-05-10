The Undertaker Reflects on Losing His Confidence in the Ring After His Match With Brock Lesnar

– Wrestling legend and WWE Superstar The Undertaker appeared on WWE’s The Bump today to talk about his career and promote the new WWE Network limited series, Undertaker: The Last Ride. Below is a clip and some highlights from The Undertaker’s appearance today:

The Undertaker on needing to get his confidence after his WrestleMania streak ended: “Yeah. It was something — I experienced it a little bit with [Ric] Flair, and I never understood it. After I worked with Flair at WrestleMania in Toronto, he came back and he thanked me. And it was a different kind of thank you. Not a ‘Thank you. Great match.’ You know, it was such a heartfelt thank you because he had told me that I was able to restore his confidence in himself because he had been so torn down at WCW, and I just never really understood it because, ‘Dude. You’re Ric Flair! You’re the Nature Boy!’ I didn’t grasp it until it happened to me, and it had nothing to do with the winning or the losing. It was the fact that I got hurt so bad — I don’t remember that match. Even today, I don’t even remember it. I watched it back, and when I finally did watch it back, I watched it like I had never seen it before.”

On how he had self-doubt after getting hurt in the match: “Obviously, that’s later in my career. I’m only working a few times a year, so what I think happened was only working that one time a year, I think it finally caught up with me. And most guys, unlike Brock Lesnar, aren’t able to throw me around like that. It was nothing that Brock did. It was, I just don’t think my body was used to the trauma. So once I got over the concussion and all that, it was like, ‘What’s happened to you? You have a reputation as a tough son of a gun. What’s happened? Is this it? Is this time to call it a day?’ So, then I understood what Flair was going through. So, I had all this self-doubt. After all these years of success and doing everything, it was just like, I’m not sure that I can do this again. It took a while for me to really get that confidence back. And I tell ya, someone that has really helped me with it was Triple H. It was a real struggle for me to get back to feeling like I was in charge and knew like I belonged in the ring.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit WWE’s The Bump, with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.