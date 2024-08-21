The Undertaker Recalls Losing Sleep Over Thinking He Was Going To Be ‘Egg Man’ In WWE

The Undertaker recently looked back on his WWE debut at Survivor Series 1990, the same PPV where the Gobbledy Gooker appeared. The Dead Man spoke about the matter on Impaulsive, recounting how he was concerned that he was going to be debuting as whatever came out of the egg that WWE had been hyping for the PPV. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his debut as Undertaker: “Initially, I was just excited that I wasn’t going to be the egg man. That was a legitimate source of anxiety for me for a while. I’d been in WCW and I was trying to grow my hair out, and I’m like, [Vince McMahon] is gonna shave my head… I got a big-ass head anyway, I look like an egg… I was losing sleep about it.”

On when he realized he wouldn’t be ‘Egg Man’: “The old man called me one day, and it was — he didn’t call me Mark, he just said, ‘Is this The Undertaker?’ And I’m having this moment, covering the phone up, I’m like, ‘Undertaker? Undertaker? Undertaker’s not egg man’… ‘Yeah! Yeah, this is The Undertaker!'”

On McMahon pitching the character to him: “I was like, huh, this could be really cool. And then they started making the original costume and everything, and I was like, ‘Yeah.’ Because I loved the old Clint Eastwood westerns… there’s all these different elements that I did have a lot of interest in.”