On the latest episode of Six Feet Under, The Undertaker talked about his praise for Ludwig Kaiser, Randy Orton and more. You can check out some highlights below:

The Undertaker on Ludwig Kaiser: “Gunther’s special. You know who I had a nice long talk with too, while I was there? Actually it was Monday, it was this past Monday in Austin at Raw, was [Ludwig] Kaiser. I’m high on him too. Obviously, Gunther’s a little bit farther along, but keep an eye on Kaiser. I think he’s gonna be special.

“He’s easy to hate, and what was really refreshing to me was that I was giving him my perspective on what he should be doing. And he was like, ‘That’s what I’ve been feeling. I’ve been feeling all of this.’ And he’s just been waiting for his opportunity because he’s been in the shadow of Gunther. But yeah, Gunther, he’s the real deal, man. He is a throwback.”

On Randy Orton: “I’ve had a couple of really nice conversations with Randy the last couple of times I’ve been around him. And he is in such a different place than where he normally was. He is happy. He’s having a great time, he’s enjoying life, he’s enjoying his role within the company. I think everything’s going great for him.”

