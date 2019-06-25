wrestling / News
The Undertaker Makes Surprise Raw Appearance (Video)
– The Undertaker made a surprise appearance out of nowhere on Raw to help Roman Reigns even the odds against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. You can see video below of the Dead Man appearing in the ring just as Shane was about to deliver a Coast to Coast to Reigns at the end of a two-on-one handicap match. Shane tried for the move anyway and got chokeslammed, while McIntyre took a big boot. Taker then sent both men out of the ring.
The #Undertaker has RISEN and he's unloading on @shanemcmahon & @DMcIntyreWWE on #RAW!!! @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/oJqpGUP6Hm
— WWE (@WWE) June 25, 2019
THE PHENOM IS HERE.
The #Undertaker delivers a CHOKESLAM to @shanemcmahon! #RAW pic.twitter.com/T2Q4n00I1t
— WWE (@WWE) June 25, 2019
This is NOT how @shanemcmahon & @DMcIntyreWWE expected THIS to go! #RAW #Undertaker pic.twitter.com/YbYsiyxQ1a
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 25, 2019
