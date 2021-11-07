The Undertaker & Michelle McCool Attend NFL Game

– Former WWE Superstar The Undertaker, along with wife and former WWE Women’s champion Michelle McCool, were on the sidelines of today’s Dallas Cowboy vs. Denver Broncos game. FOX Sports released the following clip of the WWE icon at the game.

WWE and the Dallas Cowboys Twitter also released some photos of Undertaker at the game. He also posed for photos with Micah Parsons and members of the U.S. military. WWE.com wrote the following on The Phenom at the game:

The Undertaker recognized United States Military members at the Dallas Cowboys game The Deadman rose Sunday afternoon to make a surprise appearance on the sidelines of the Dallas Cowboys football game. The Undertaker took the time interact with fans and honor members of the United States Military who were in attendance.