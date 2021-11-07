wrestling / News
The Undertaker & Michelle McCool Attend NFL Game
– Former WWE Superstar The Undertaker, along with wife and former WWE Women’s champion Michelle McCool, were on the sidelines of today’s Dallas Cowboy vs. Denver Broncos game. FOX Sports released the following clip of the WWE icon at the game.
WWE and the Dallas Cowboys Twitter also released some photos of Undertaker at the game. He also posed for photos with Micah Parsons and members of the U.S. military. WWE.com wrote the following on The Phenom at the game:
The Undertaker recognized United States Military members at the Dallas Cowboys game
The Deadman rose Sunday afternoon to make a surprise appearance on the sidelines of the Dallas Cowboys football game. The Undertaker took the time interact with fans and honor members of the United States Military who were in attendance.
🔔 …. @undertaker is on the sidelines today before the @Dallascowboys – Broncos game 💪
(@WWEonFOX) pic.twitter.com/E33vHc4NdK
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 7, 2021
Two guys you don’t want problems with.😤@MicahhParsons11 & the @undertaker talk football & @WrestleMania ahead of #DENvsDAL!
Don’t for get @ATTStadium will be hosting a #WrestleMania38 Pre-Sale party this Wednesday! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Ki3CKFQHLa
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 7, 2021
The @undertaker was on the sidelines ahead of today’s @dallascowboys game and spent some time recognizing members of the United States Military! pic.twitter.com/YsJ8DmcBsE
— WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2021
The Deadman in Dallas… getting ready for #WrestleMania @ATTStadium with the @dallascowboys. pic.twitter.com/4QtLTZR7NT
— Undertaker (@undertaker) November 7, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Max Caster References John Laurinaitis Ending Careers on AEW Rampage
- Jim Ross On Steve Austin & Brian Pillman Gun Angle In WWE, Controversy Surrounding the Angle
- Eric Bischoff On How AEW Rampage Can Grow Its Audience, AEW’s Issue Appealing To Casual Fans
- Tom Lawlor On His MLW Exit, Why He Didn’t’ Re-Sign, Current Contract Status