WWE News: The Undertaker and Michelle McCool Visit Marines in Quantico (Pics), Top 10 NXT Moments, Kalisto and Matt Bloom Celebrate Birthdays

– The Undertaker and his wife, former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool, visited the Marines in Quantico, Virginia today. You can check out some photos WWE released of his USO-organized visit below.

#Undertaker & @McCoolMichelleL had the opportunity to visit with Marines in Quantico, Virginia today, which was “the opportunity of a lifetime” for the Deadman! pic.twitter.com/apCm4WAZKe — WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2019

– WWE released the Top 10 moments from last night’s NXT. You can check out that video below.

– For today’s wrestling birthdays, WWE Superstar Kalisto turns 33 years old. WWE Performance Center Head Coach Matt Bloom turns 47. Also, former WCW wrestler La Parka (Adolfo Margarito Tapia Ibarra) turns 54.