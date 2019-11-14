wrestling / News

WWE News: The Undertaker and Michelle McCool Visit Marines in Quantico (Pics), Top 10 NXT Moments, Kalisto and Matt Bloom Celebrate Birthdays

November 14, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Undertaker

– The Undertaker and his wife, former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool, visited the Marines in Quantico, Virginia today. You can check out some photos WWE released of his USO-organized visit below.

– WWE released the Top 10 moments from last night’s NXT. You can check out that video below.

– For today’s wrestling birthdays, WWE Superstar Kalisto turns 33 years old. WWE Performance Center Head Coach Matt Bloom turns 47. Also, former WCW wrestler La Parka (Adolfo Margarito Tapia Ibarra) turns 54.

