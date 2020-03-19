The Undertaker and Michelle McCool Visit Wild Animal Safari Tour, Film PSA for Rare Species Fund (Pics, Video)

– WWE Superstar The Undertaker and his wife, former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool, recently visited Myrtle Beach Safari in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and took a tour and some photos with the big cats at the big cat preserve. They and the Safari tour both shared some clips and photos of them from the tour, which you can see below.

Additionally, The Undertaker and McCool both filmed a PSA video (via FTE Wrestling) about saving the world’s tigers and the Rare Species Fund, which you can also see below.

Michelle McCool wrote on the experience “Best…..day….EVER!!!!! @myrtlebeachsafari & @docantle at @myrtlebeachsafaritours have the most incredible experience ever! It’s a bucket list item that I’d suggest to the world! @rarespeciesfund is doing amazing work to help save these tigers! Blessed to have learned more about these incredible creatures! #savethetigers #blessed #grateful #myrtlebeachsafari”