The Undertaker’s Most Bone-Chilling Matches Added To WWE Network

The WWE Network has added a collection of The Undertaker’s most bone-chilling matches to its catalog.

Here’s a teaser for the new collection, which features over four hours of classic Undertaker matches:

From the Casket Match to Hell in a Cell, The Undertaker shows no fear in the most terrifying matches in sports-entertainment. This uncanny anthology unleashes the most frightening battles from The Deadman’s storied career, including bouts with spine-chilling Superstars such as Kane, Mankind, Shawn Michaels and Brock Lesnar.

The matches include:

*The Undertaker vs. Ultimate Warrior in a Bodybag Match at Madison Square Garden in July 1991

*Kamala vs. The Undertaker in a Coffin Match at Survivor Series 1992

*The Undertaker vs. Mankind in a Boiler Room Brawl at Summerslam 1996

*The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels in a Hell in a Cell Match at In Your House: Badd Blood

*The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels in a Casket Match for the WWF Championship at Royal Rumble 1998

*The Undertaker vs. Kane in an Inferno Match at Unforgiven 1998

*Mankind vs. The Undertaker in a Hell in a Cell Match at King of the Ring 1998

*The Undertaker vs. Brock Lesnar in a Biker Chain Match for the WWE Championship at No Mercy 2003

*The Undertaker vs. Shane McMahon in a Hell in a Cell Match at WrestleMania 32