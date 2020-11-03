wrestling / News
The Undertaker’s Most Bone-Chilling Matches Added To WWE Network
The WWE Network has added a collection of The Undertaker’s most bone-chilling matches to its catalog.
Here’s a teaser for the new collection, which features over four hours of classic Undertaker matches:
From the Casket Match to Hell in a Cell, The Undertaker shows no fear in the most terrifying matches in sports-entertainment. This uncanny anthology unleashes the most frightening battles from The Deadman’s storied career, including bouts with spine-chilling Superstars such as Kane, Mankind, Shawn Michaels and Brock Lesnar.
The matches include:
*The Undertaker vs. Ultimate Warrior in a Bodybag Match at Madison Square Garden in July 1991
*Kamala vs. The Undertaker in a Coffin Match at Survivor Series 1992
*The Undertaker vs. Mankind in a Boiler Room Brawl at Summerslam 1996
*The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels in a Hell in a Cell Match at In Your House: Badd Blood
*The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels in a Casket Match for the WWF Championship at Royal Rumble 1998
*The Undertaker vs. Kane in an Inferno Match at Unforgiven 1998
*Mankind vs. The Undertaker in a Hell in a Cell Match at King of the Ring 1998
*The Undertaker vs. Brock Lesnar in a Biker Chain Match for the WWE Championship at No Mercy 2003
*The Undertaker vs. Shane McMahon in a Hell in a Cell Match at WrestleMania 32
