The Undertaker On How He Came To Narrate Bray Wyatt Documentary

The Undertaker narrated the Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal documentary, and he recently revealed how he came to do so. The documentary premiered on Peacock on April 1st, and the Dead Man spoke about being asked to narrate the film on the latest Six Feet Under podcast.

“He really was a visionary in the sense of how he thought outside of the box,” Undertaker said (per Wrestling Inc). “It was really important to me, like I was honored when they called me and said, ‘Hey, do you want to narrate this?’ And I was like, ‘Absolutely, 100% I want to do it.’ I just wanted to make sure the family was happy with it… it’s tough, I couldn’t imagine what that pain feels like and to know that it is still so raw, you just want to make sure that you do the best you can possibly do.”

Undertaker also talked about statues of Wyatt that were revealed at WrestleMania 40 weekend, saying “It was incredible, one of those statues was gonna be the next iteration of ‘The Fiend’ … one was going to be Bray and the other one was ‘The Fiend.'”