The Undertaker & New Day To Star In Interactive Film Escape The Undertaker On Netflix

Bloody Disgusting has revealed that The Undertaker and The New Day will star in an upcoming interactive Netflix film, Escape The Undertaker, that is set to premiere next month.

Escape The Undertaker, which is being pushed as an interactive Halloween film, will feature Undertaker setting a trap for New Day at his mansion, and it’ll be up to viewers to try to help the decorated WWE tag team make their escape.

Here’s the description from Bloody Disgusting:

“The Undertaker has set a trap for the decorated tag team The New Day at his mansion. What they don’t know: The Undertaker’s mansion is an extreme Haunted House, packed to the brim with supernatural challenges. It’s up to viewers to decide the fate of these three poor souls trying to survive the wrath of The Undertaker.”

The film is set to premiere on October 5, and you can view still images from it at this link.