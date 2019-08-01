WWE News: The Undertaker’s New Deal Said To Be A Lengthy One, Drake Maverick Has No Problem Pinning Maria, Finn Balor Appears On FS1

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that The Undertaker’s new deal with WWE is said to be so long that “for all intents and purposes” it’s a lifetime contract. Undertaker reportedly signed his new deal back in April.

– Drake Maverick noted on Twitter that he has no problem pinning a pregnant woman to win back the 24/7 Championship. Maria Kanellis, who is legitimately pregnant, is the current champion.

I have no shame…No remorse…

No fear… I WILL PIN A PREGNANT WOMAN TO BECOME 24/7 CHAMPION AGAIN. YES – I HAVE TWEETED THAT.#WWE @WWE #Maverick247 pic.twitter.com/Q9QdEJLia3 — My Shoot Name Brand (@WWEMaverick) August 1, 2019

– Finn Balor made an appearance on FS1 last night. You can see a clip below: