WWE News: The Undertaker’s New Deal Said To Be A Lengthy One, Drake Maverick Has No Problem Pinning Maria, Finn Balor Appears On FS1

August 1, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Undertaker Raw 6-3-19

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that The Undertaker’s new deal with WWE is said to be so long that “for all intents and purposes” it’s a lifetime contract. Undertaker reportedly signed his new deal back in April.

– Drake Maverick noted on Twitter that he has no problem pinning a pregnant woman to win back the 24/7 Championship. Maria Kanellis, who is legitimately pregnant, is the current champion.

– Finn Balor made an appearance on FS1 last night. You can see a clip below:

Drake Maverick, Finn Balor, The Undertaker

