The Undertaker Not Likely For Wrestlemania

January 30, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Undertaker hasn’t had a match at Wrestlemania since a quick defeat of John Cena at Wrestlemania 34. He didn’t appear at all this year and it looks like this year will be the same. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Undertaker is unlikely to appear at this year’s event. He’s not booked on the card. However, it was noted the two sides are still in talks about him showing up.

